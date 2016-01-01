The Studio owners genuinely wish their business to grow.
To achieve that, Vanessa and Thom decided to stimulate the team and keep up the good spirits. At the same time, they wanted the system to be comprehensive, fair and transparent.
Karmabot was the first on the list of in-chat tools
Simple and yet very powerful solution. It allows business owners to track performance, reward excellence and plan for the future.
To begin with, Thom and Vanessa set the karma mantra. Karma mantra gives structure to the karma points.
For instance, each team member gets +30 karma points for early delivery. On the negative side, if something goes wrong for example during a client presentation, the employee responsible for the presentation loses 10 karma points.
Project completed early
+30
Project completed
+20
Milestone delivered early
+10
Milestone delivered in time
+5
Code review and quote assistance
+3
Superfast communications
+1
Not cool at all
-1
No #status report
-1
Not responsive
-1
Not delivered as promised
-5
Broken production during client review
-10
No show
-20
After setting the karma mantra, Thom creates a new channel and invites @karmabot there. It will become the project’s channel.
Thom and Vanessa assign Karma points to stimulate team members. They get more projects done. They ship faster.
Karma can be given in small and big quantities for everday awesomeness and notable achievements. More karma for more important things, less karma for as a ‘pat on the shoulder’ kind of gesture.
Let’s take one of the freshly created channels that Thom has set up and see how Karmabot works for the crowd.
Everyday karma
To better understand the scope of work, Bob requested help, just a couple of tech tips really, from a programmer. Sam and Bob had a quick call to go over the details. In the end, the designer requested karma points for Sam: for being responsive and competent.
1 karma = 1 karma ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Team karma
Bob created a great set of mockups, which made it smooth and easy for SM to code it. The product was shipped, the client was impressed. Vanessa and Thome were delighted! Thom requested 10 karma points for everyone on the channel.
Karmabot tracks channel requests and counts them
More projects delivered, the more bonuses team recieves.
Karmabot divides total bonus amount earned between The Studio teammates at the end of the quarter
The quarterly bonus amount is proportional to the karma earned by a particular team member in comparison to the total team karma gains.
@sam
Personal karma: 243
Team karma: 1350
Karma shares: 18%
Sam’s got 18% of team’s karma earned over the quarter.
At the end of the quarter, he gets 306, 18% of the total bonus of 1700.
Sam’s share of the bonus
Team’s bonus
In addition to the quarterly bonuses, Karmabot calculates monthly karma, which Thom and Vanessa use for monetary rewards
Quarters seem too long. The Studio business owners give a little something on top of the agreed salary rates to each team member: monthly bonuses are essentially the monthly karma.
The bigger picture: yearly progress
At the end of each year, Thom and Vanessa can see and evaluate excellence among the workers. Karmabot has all info on people’s performance. As it happens, the best get promotions and other kudos.
Karmabot helps to put more meat onto the bones during annual performance reviews: each team member gets her profile built
Using reasons provided with each karma request Karambot makes comprehensive and sophisticated profiles. The machine is actually reading the text utilising Google Machine Learning API and some tricky math.