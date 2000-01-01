× Karmabot privacy policy

Karmabot (“we”, “our” or “us”) operates the Karmabot website http://karmabot.chat (here and after referred to as the “Website”) and provides the Karmabot Slack chat bot and other Karmabot services (referred together as the “Services”).

This Privacy Policy is expressly incorporated into our Terms of Service for the Website.

What Does This Privacy Policy Cover?

When using our Services or accessing the Website, you may provide us with your personally identifiable information (“Personal Information”). This Privacy Policy describes how we collect and use the personal information you may provide on our Website or using our Services. It also describes the choices available to you regarding our use of your personal information.

If you provide us personal information about others, or if others give us your information, we will only use that information for the specific reason for which it was provided to us.

This Privacy Policy is also applicable to any personal information that our business partners, subsidiaries and affiliates may share with us or that we may share with them.

What Information Do We Collect?

Slack Team Information:

When you or another user in your Slack team enables the Karmabot Slack chat bot for your team, we receive the name of your team, the team avatar and email domain list from the Slack API. For each Slack Channel available for your Slack Team, we receive the Channel name, topic and purpose from the Slack API.

Slack User Information:

If you are a member of a Slack team that has enabled the Karmabot Slack chat bot, we receive your Slack username, first and last name, Slack avatar, timezone and email address from the Slack API. This information is collected and shared as part of Karmabot’s daily summary to your team only.

Messages Directed at the Karmabot Slack chat bot:

We store messages directed at the Karmabot Slack chat bot, whether by direct message, by conversations during the dialogs with Karmabot Slack chat bot or an @-mention in a Slack chat room. We do not store messages not directed at the Karmabot Slack chat bot.

Web browser cookies:

Our Website and Karmabot Slack chat bot may use “cookies” to enhance your user experience. Your web browser may place cookies on their hard drive for record-keeping purposes and sometimes to track information about them. You may choose to set your web browser to reject cookies, or to alert you when cookies are being sent. If you do so, please note that some parts of the Website may not function properly.

Please also note that “cookies” are used to collect general usage and volume statistical information that does not include personal information.

Web beacons

Our Website may also contain electronic images known as Web beacons (sometimes called single-pixel gifs) that are set by our service providers or business partners. Web beacons are used along with cookies enabling us and/or our partners to compile aggregated statistics and analyze how our Website is used.

We may use a third party service provider or our business partners to gather information about how you and others use our Website. For example, we will know how many users access a specific page and which links they clicked on. We use this aggregated information to understand and optimize how our Website is used.

Links to Other Web Sites

Our Website may include links to other web pages whose privacy practices may differ from ours. If you submit personal information to any of those sites, your information is governed by their privacy policies. We encourage you to carefully read a privacy policy of any website you visit.

Finally, as is true of most sites, we automatically gather information about your computer such as your IP address, browser type, referring/exit pages, and operating system.

How, and With Whom, Is Collected Information Shared?

We are not disclosing any of your information to anyone but your team. We only use your personal data to improve our Services, including Karmabot, and to deliver standup summaries, mood reports, Karmabot behavioral tips and other Karmabot functionality to you and your team.

We may share your personal information with our service providers, business partners, subsidiaries and affiliates and if we do, this Privacy Policy shall apply to, and cover any of your personal information so shared.

We do not sell, lease or transfer your personal information to third parties, but we may and sometimes shall disclose your personal information if one of the following circumstances occur:

as required by law such as to comply with a subpoena, or similar legal process;

when we believe in good faith that disclosure is necessary to protect our rights, protect your safety or the safety of others, investigate fraud, or respond to a government request;

if we are involved in a merger, acquisition, or sale of all or a portion of our assets, you will be notified via email and/or a prominent notice on our Website of any change in ownership or uses of your personal information, as well as any choices you may have regarding your personal information;

to any other third party with your prior consent to do so.

What Information About Me Is Public?

If you are a member of a Slack team that has enabled the Karmabot Slack bot, we may publicly present on our Website (i) your Slack team name and team avatar, (ii) your Slack user name, your first and last name, and your Slack avatar, (iii) but not your personal team information like reports and direct massages you provide to Karmabot Slack bot.

Is Information About Me Secure?

The security of your personal information is important to us. We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. No method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure, however. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.

Non-public Personal Information that you share with us will be protected using industry-standard techniques. We seek to protect your non-public Personal Information to ensure that it is kept private; however, we cannot guarantee its security. Unauthorized entry or use, hardware or software failure, and other factors, may compromise the security of user information at any time.

If you have any questions about security on our Website, please contact us at [email protected].

How Can I Delete Information Kept by You?

Should you ever decide to delete your account, you may do so by emailing [email protected]. If you terminate your Account, any association between your Account and information we store will no longer be accessible through your Account. However, given the nature of sharing on the Services, any public activity on your Account prior to deletion will remain stored on our servers and will remain accessible to the public.

To review and update your personal information to ensure it is accurate, contact us at [email protected].

What Happens When There Are Changes to this Privacy Policy?

We may update and amend this Privacy Policy from time to time. Use of information we collect now is subject to the Privacy Policy in effect at the time such information is used. If we amend this Privacy Policy, we will notify you by posting an announcement on the Website. If we make any material changes to this Privacy Policy, we may also choose at our discretion to notify you through the Services and/or by sending you an email.

You are bound by any update and amendment to the Privacy Policy when you keep using our Website and our Services after such update or amendment has been first posted on the Website.

We encourage you to periodically review this page for the latest information on our privacy practices.

What If I Have Questions or Concerns?

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this Privacy Policy and our practices in accordance with thereof, please send us a detailed message at [email protected]. We will make every effort to resolve your concerns.